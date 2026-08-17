Sports
Gor Mahia clinch Green Legacy Cup after penalty shootout win
The match ended 2-2 after regulation time, forcing a shootout in which Gor held their nerve to secure the trophy.
The match ended 2-2 after regulation time, forcing a shootout in which Gor held their nerve to secure the trophy.
The new vehicle could also strengthen speculation that the former Ghana national team tactician is set to remain at the club, despite reports that he had been considering offers from other clubs after his first campaign with K’Ogalo
The charity match, organised by the ZamZam Foundation, kicks off at 3 pm and will serve as a final pre-season test for both sides ahead of the 2026/27 KPL season.