Global Affairs
Over 200 dead as Iran, Israel and US trade attacks
Fire and smoke were seen rising from several compounds, and alarms sounded after the attack, which followed a U.S. warning urging Americans to take cover.
Fire and smoke were seen rising from several compounds, and alarms sounded after the attack, which followed a U.S. warning urging Americans to take cover.
President Donald Trump has warned that the US could strike Iran if no agreement is reached. The US has sent thousands of troops to the region, along with what Trump calls an “armada,” which includes an aircraft carrier, additional warships, and fighter jets.