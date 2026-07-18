Politics
End of an Era as Uganda's Gen Moses Ali dies aged 87
Former NRM national vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda Capt Mike Mukula confirmed the veteran leader's death, saying he passed away at around 4:45pm.
Former NRM national vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda Capt Mike Mukula confirmed the veteran leader's death, saying he passed away at around 4:45pm.
Burkina Faso has seen a wave of attacks across its northern and eastern regions over the past four days. Military leaders, who assumed power promising to curb jihadist violence, have not published an official death toll for the latest attacks, though they insist the situation is under control.