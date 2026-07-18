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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Military leaders

Burkina Faso attack leaves seven Ghanaian traders dead
Global Affairs

Burkina Faso attack leaves seven Ghanaian traders dead

Burkina Faso has seen a wave of attacks across its northern and eastern regions over the past four days. Military leaders, who assumed power promising to curb jihadist violence, have not published an official death toll for the latest attacks, though they insist the situation is under control.

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