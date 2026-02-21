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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

military strike

World leaders react to US capture of Venezuela's Maduro
Global Affairs

World leaders react to US capture of Venezuela's Maduro

Neighbouring Latin American countries condemned the actions, as did Venezuela's long-term allies, Russia and China. China said it was "deeply shocked and strongly condemns" the use of force against a sovereign country and its president.

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