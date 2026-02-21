Global Affairs
Trump signals possible targeted strike on Iran amid nuclear talks
The US has steadily increased its military footprint in the Gulf in recent weeks, signaling readiness as negotiations continue.
The US has steadily increased its military footprint in the Gulf in recent weeks, signaling readiness as negotiations continue.
Neighbouring Latin American countries condemned the actions, as did Venezuela's long-term allies, Russia and China. China said it was "deeply shocked and strongly condemns" the use of force against a sovereign country and its president.