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Ruto warns KDF to prepare for new era of security threat
The Head of State linked Kenya’s security needs to its development ambitions, saying the country must determine what needs to be protected as it plans for the coming decades
The Head of State linked Kenya’s security needs to its development ambitions, saying the country must determine what needs to be protected as it plans for the coming decades
General Kahariri highlighted that the KDF’s role extends beyond protecting Kenya’s borders, noting its involvement in regional and international peacekeeping operations as well as support to Kenyans during disasters and national emergencies
The organisers highlighted that collaboration among African air forces was critical to developing collective air power and ensuring forces could work together effectively during emergencies