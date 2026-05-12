News
CS Miano comes under fire for snubbing MPs
Led by Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki, the committee said the absence was affecting its ability to properly interrogate the ministry’s spending plans and delayed progress on final budget approvals.
Led by Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki, the committee said the absence was affecting its ability to properly interrogate the ministry’s spending plans and delayed progress on final budget approvals.
Tourism CS Rebecca Miano, said the Wildlife Conservation and Management (Access and Conservation) (Fees) Regulations, 2025 have already undergone public participation and are now ready for validation.