News
Hustler Fund faces storm over Sh8 billion unaccounted for
Cooperatives PS Patrick Kilemi admitted before the Public Accounts Committee that the funds were never requested, citing confusion during the establishment of the MSMEs department.
Cooperatives PS Patrick Kilemi admitted before the Public Accounts Committee that the funds were never requested, citing confusion during the establishment of the MSMEs department.
On June 1, during the event, Governor Guyo publicly dismissed Senator Fatuma’s calls for the allocation of development funds, saying he would not give her any money.