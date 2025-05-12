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All missing Kenyans have returned home, says President Ruto
He gave the assurance during a joint press briefing with visiting Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
He gave the assurance during a joint press briefing with visiting Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
Issack Hassan, who leads IPOA, said the watchdog is being denied access to firearm registers.
This call comes amid findings that 159 people were either killed or disappeared last year in incidents linked to police actions.
The report released on Wednesday shows that most victims were youth.