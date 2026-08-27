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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Mlolongo

Doctor's fears before fatal Nairobi shooting emerge
News

Doctor's fears before fatal Nairobi shooting emerge

The reports, which include an alleged attack at her Mlolongo residence and another encounter involving a man believed to be armed, have now become part of the homicide investigation as detectives seek to establish whether they were linked to Wednesday's killing.

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