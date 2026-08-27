Court sets seven-day deadline for DPP in Mulwa, Masiga case
The court also made it clear that failure by the DPP to make a decision within the seven days will result in Mulwa and Masiga being released unconditionally.
The court also made it clear that failure by the DPP to make a decision within the seven days will result in Mulwa and Masiga being released unconditionally.
In a statement on Sunday, the DCI said the unit assumed control of the case after a report was made at Mlolongo Police Station on July 27, 2026. The agency said investigations are ongoing and pledged to keep the public updated as significant developments emerge.
The reports, which include an alleged attack at her Mlolongo residence and another encounter involving a man believed to be armed, have now become part of the homicide investigation as detectives seek to establish whether they were linked to Wednesday's killing.
Security checkpoints were mounted on major roads leading into the Nairobi Central Business District, Parliament and State House, where officers stopped vehicles, motorcycles and pedestrians for inspection before allowing them to proceed.