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Junet Mohamed speaks on missing India trip for Raila Odinga
Looking back on his long-standing political relationship with Raila, Junet described him as a mentor whose guidance shaped both his career and approach to leadership.
Looking back on his long-standing political relationship with Raila, Junet described him as a mentor whose guidance shaped both his career and approach to leadership.
The Minority Leader said some influential figures appeared unconcerned about the election result, creating an environment where the outcome depended on more than campaign mobilisation.