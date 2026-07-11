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Ruto leads Kenyans in celebrating Wanyonyi after historic world record
Ruto said the athlete's historic feat had once again demonstrated the strength of Kenyan athletics on the world stage and filled the nation with pride.
Ruto said the athlete's historic feat had once again demonstrated the strength of Kenyan athletics on the world stage and filled the nation with pride.
Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi arrives in Monaco to face the two men who joined him on the Paris podium last year: Canada’s Marco Arop and Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati