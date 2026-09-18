Ruto challenges banks over high cost of borrowing
According to the President, the Government and the Central Bank were forced to tighten monetary policy and introduce fiscal measures in response to those challenges.
According to the President, the Government and the Central Bank were forced to tighten monetary policy and introduce fiscal measures in response to those challenges.
The auction results show that Sh23.53 billion of the amount accepted comprised competitive bids, while Sh19.16 billion came from non-competitive bids
The former chairman of the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee, said the latest move by the United States Federal Reserve could add to the financial pressure facing the country.
The new law creates a separate framework for emergency liquidity assistance, expands the CBK’s mandate and enhances parliamentary oversight in the appointment of deputy governors.
The latest performance echoes the trend seen in 2023 when remittance inflows during the review period fell by 1.8 percent. At the time, rising prices across major economies reduced the amount of disposable income available to migrant workers, limiting the money they could send to relatives back home.
KCB Bank Kenya has revised its base lending rate to 8.75% following CBK’s CBR move, affecting new and existing variable-rate loans under the Risk-Based Credit Pricing Model.
The call comes ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for February 10, 2026, where policymakers are expected to weigh domestic inflation trends, credit growth, exchange rate stability and global economic pressures.