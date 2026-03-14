News
Grief and loss: Widow of Pilot George Were recalls heartbreaking moment
During the funeral held on Saturday, March 14, in Nyakach, Kisumu County, Emily recalled the heart-wrenching moment she learned of the tragedy.
During the funeral held on Saturday, March 14, in Nyakach, Kisumu County, Emily recalled the heart-wrenching moment she learned of the tragedy.
Jeptoo was at her home in Chepkieb when the crash occurred. Her mother said they heard a loud explosion and immediately ran toward the accident site upon realizing a helicopter had gone down nearby.