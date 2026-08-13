Western
KFS probes overnight felling of 350 young trees at Saboti forest
The forest agency said the destruction appeared to have been deliberately instigated by a few individuals in an attempt to incite members of the local community
The forest agency said the destruction appeared to have been deliberately instigated by a few individuals in an attempt to incite members of the local community
Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Barasa noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change, through the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), had completed a nationwide environmental health risk assessment under the Africa Environmental Health and Pollution Management Programme between 2020 and 2025, with support from the World Bank and the Global Environment Facility