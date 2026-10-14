MP Jayne Kihara accuses Ruto of betraying Mount Kenya after 2022 election victory
Jayne Kihara says William Ruto abandoned promises made to Mount Kenya voters and is seeking to divide the region politically ahead of the next election.
Jayne Kihara says William Ruto abandoned promises made to Mount Kenya voters and is seeking to divide the region politically ahead of the next election.
According to Kariuki, Gachagua’s removal from office in 2024 made her more interested in hearing what the former deputy president had to say about the political developments within the Kenya Kwanza administration.
Speaking during a local media interview on Monday, the former Interior Cabinet Secretary rejected claims of infighting, arguing that leaders within the coalition had different opinions and interests but remained committed to working together
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Kioni said political leaders should instead focus on presenting solutions to Kenyans and identifying the qualities they want in the country's next president rather than repeatedly invoking Uhuru's name whenever political negotiations stall.