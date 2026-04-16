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Senate probes fuel safety as KPA details handling of MT Paloma at Mombasa port
Kenya Ports Authority General Manager Moses Taiwu reassured the committee that supply levels remain stable and disruptions are not expected.
Kenya Ports Authority General Manager Moses Taiwu reassured the committee that supply levels remain stable and disruptions are not expected.
Data tabled before the committee showed that Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) remained the leading imported product, driven by its heavy use in transport and industrial activity across the country.