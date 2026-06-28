Global Affairs
Security raid forces NTV Uganda, Spark TV off air after Muhoozi threat
By 6:00 am local time, viewers attempting to access the two television stations were met with blank screens carrying the message: “Video unavailable.”
By 6:00 am local time, viewers attempting to access the two television stations were met with blank screens carrying the message: “Video unavailable.”
Speaking on X, Kuria said that while he admires Museveni’s leadership and economic vision, failure to manage Muhoozi’s statements could tarnish the Ugandan president’s long-standing reputation.