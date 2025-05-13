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Kenya, Dominican Republic partner on medical access for Haiti Mission
The MoU signed in Santo Domingo, will allow for medical evacuation, repatriation of injured personnel, and logistical access for Kenyan peacekeepers operating in Haiti.
The MoU signed in Santo Domingo, will allow for medical evacuation, repatriation of injured personnel, and logistical access for Kenyan peacekeepers operating in Haiti.
"The United States supports the statement by CARICOM condemning any actions to destabilize Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council," read part of the statement.
"Even if you want to hide it, it’s impossible because the police officers have families back home, and they communicate. There are more than 700 officers, there is no way you can hide information from them because they communicate directly with their families and even the media," he said.