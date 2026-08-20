News

The November 27, 2025 by-elections handed UDA major victories in Mbeere North, Malava, Baringo and Banisa constituencies, while ODM secured Ugunja, Kasipul and Magarini parliamentary seats. In the ward races, UDA won seven out of the 17 seats, with ODM taking one. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has already gazetted the results for the 7 parliamentary constituencies and 17 county assembly wards.