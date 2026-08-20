Mundalo warns Nyoro’s shifting political positions could hurt 2027 ambitions
Mundalo cited Nyoro’s criticism of policies associated with his former Budget Committee role as evidence of what he described as political inconsistency
Mundalo cited Nyoro’s criticism of policies associated with his former Budget Committee role as evidence of what he described as political inconsistency
He warned that Kenya’s debate on fuel pricing has increasingly been shaped by partisan contestation instead of objective analysis of economic realities.
The November 27, 2025 by-elections handed UDA major victories in Mbeere North, Malava, Baringo and Banisa constituencies, while ODM secured Ugunja, Kasipul and Magarini parliamentary seats. In the ward races, UDA won seven out of the 17 seats, with ODM taking one. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has already gazetted the results for the 7 parliamentary constituencies and 17 county assembly wards.
Mundalo challenged citizens, especially the youth to stop waiting for solutions and instead step forward to define how the country should move forward.