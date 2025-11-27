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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Munyao

Former Livestock Minister and Mbooni MP Joseph Munyao dies at 85
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Former Livestock Minister and Mbooni MP Joseph Munyao dies at 85

Munyao was a prominent figure in the Democratic Party, founded by former President Mwai Kibaki, and remained active as recently as July 2023. He is remembered for reviving the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) in 2006 after 15 years of closure, aiming to boost Kenya’s meat industry both domestically and for export.

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