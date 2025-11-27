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Parliament honors former minister Joseph Munyao as a Pillar of Kibaki-era reforms
Munyao passed away on Saturday afternoon, November 22, 2025, while receiving treatment at a hospital in Nairobi.
Munyao passed away on Saturday afternoon, November 22, 2025, while receiving treatment at a hospital in Nairobi.
Munyao was a prominent figure in the Democratic Party, founded by former President Mwai Kibaki, and remained active as recently as July 2023. He is remembered for reviving the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) in 2006 after 15 years of closure, aiming to boost Kenya’s meat industry both domestically and for export.