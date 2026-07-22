Crime
Court jails man for 25 years over Tana River murder
The court heard that the fatal incident occurred on the evening of September 4, 2022, in Tarasaa Township, when the accused allegedly confronted the victim, Hassan Rona, at his house
The court heard that the fatal incident occurred on the evening of September 4, 2022, in Tarasaa Township, when the accused allegedly confronted the victim, Hassan Rona, at his house
Omollo, who pleaded guilty to two counts of murder “of his own volition,” was repeatedly cautioned about the maximum penalties he faced. He had been charged under Section 203 read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.
Justice Francis Andayi ruled that Fikirini Juma Hassan, alias County Mbili, was among a group that brutally attacked and killed businessman Ali Noor on the night of July 28, 2019, at Denyenye village in Ngombeni, Matuga Sub-County.