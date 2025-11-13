Global Affairs
Benin City’s $25 million museum faces political stand-off before opening
The museum occupies six hectares in the southern Nigerian city, incorporating an archaeological dig and architecturally striking buildings by British-Ghanaian designer Sir David Adjaye, renowned for the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. It was envisioned as a showcase for both historic artefacts, such as the famed Benin Bronzes, and contemporary creative work from across West Africa.