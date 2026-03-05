Labour PS urges TVET institutions to equip youth for job market challenges
The Principal Secretary urged TVET institutions to implement a dual training model that allows students to gain firsthand exposure to industry practices.
The Principal Secretary urged TVET institutions to implement a dual training model that allows students to gain firsthand exposure to industry practices.
Labour Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime urged those seeking opportunities abroad to follow formal recruitment procedures to secure safe and legitimate work.
Speaking during an interview at Radio Generation, Mwadime said the government is working on multiple fronts to ensure the country benefits both from its human resource and land resources.
The PS said it is unfair to expect skilled graduates to wait indefinitely for the economy to grow while they struggle to support themselves and their families
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation, Mwadime revealed that 12 sector skills committees have already been formed across different industries to identify gaps and advise on curriculum changes.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Friday, Mwadime said past governments failed to plan adequately for the country’s demographic reality despite earlier projections warning of a youth surge.