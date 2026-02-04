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Four years without answers: Mother pleads for Mwenda Mbijiwe in court
Gatwiri recalled how her first attempt to report Mwenda missing at Timau Police Station in Buuri West Sub-County was dismissed.
Gatwiri recalled how her first attempt to report Mwenda missing at Timau Police Station in Buuri West Sub-County was dismissed.
During the hearing, Evans Ondieki, representing Mbijiwe’s family, accused three key state agencies, the Office of the Inspector General, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, of failing to provide truthful and consistent updates to the court.
Despite the family’s request for arrest warrants against the IG and DCI, the High Court declined, noting that the ODPP should first review the file before any action is taken. The matter is scheduled to return to court next week for further directions.