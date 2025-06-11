News
Kasarani, Kilimani, Roysambu among areas affected by new water supply plan
The affected estates include Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Lavington, Karen, Lang’ata, Kasarani, Embakasi, Kabete, Roysambu and Westlands.
The affected estates include Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Lavington, Karen, Lang’ata, Kasarani, Embakasi, Kabete, Roysambu and Westlands.
Muguna’s contract ends on May 27, which is also the day he turns 60, but the board of Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NAWASCO) had extended his term by three more years.