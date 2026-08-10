Corridors of Justice
Victoria Mutiso murder case: Three suspects detained for 30 days
Police officer Elijah Kibelion Kimoi and his co-accused, Daniel Njoroge and Kevin Kinuthia, were arraigned on Monday after their arrest on August 7, 2026.
Police officer Elijah Kibelion Kimoi and his co-accused, Daniel Njoroge and Kevin Kinuthia, were arraigned on Monday after their arrest on August 7, 2026.
A study by ride-hailing company Uber estimates that the proposed fare controls could remove about Sh20 billion from the economy each year as many customers choose not to book short-distance rides because of the higher charges.