Nairobi
Command structure for Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit unveiled
Former Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Tom Odero has been appointed to lead the new formation.
Former Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Tom Odero has been appointed to lead the new formation.
The initiative is designed to overhaul commuter rail operations and improve urban mobility within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area through extensive infrastructure upgrades, electrification of the rail system, development of transit-oriented projects, and procurement of modern trainsets, with the stakeholder meeting set for June 24.