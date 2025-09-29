Sports
Serie A: Pulisic the man as AC Milan beat Napoli, go top in Italy
Pulisic grabbed a sensational assist within the first three minutes at San Siro, then added a 31st-minute goal to give his side a two-goal advantage.
Pulisic grabbed a sensational assist within the first three minutes at San Siro, then added a 31st-minute goal to give his side a two-goal advantage.
Known for his pace, versatility, and technical skill, he earned admiration across Europe and played a pivotal role in Napoli’s success during the last decade.
The Belgium international has now given the green light to a move to Italy and is set to travel to Naples for a medical with Napoli, according to Fabrizio Romano.