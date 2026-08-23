Global Affairs
Dozens of co-ordinated arson attacks hit southern Thailand
Two people were injured, with a local government office building, a convenience store, and a stolen vehicle among the targets set on fire.
Two people were injured, with a local government office building, a convenience store, and a stolen vehicle among the targets set on fire.
A lightning strike hit a football pitch during a semi-final match in Sungai Golok, Narathiwat, killing a Thai footballer and injuring 12 others, according to police and media reports.