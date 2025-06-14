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One tribe, one county: Senate flags rampant hiring bias
The report shows that in these counties, more than 90 per cent of public workers belong to one ethnic group — far above the legal limit of 70 per cent.
The report shows that in these counties, more than 90 per cent of public workers belong to one ethnic group — far above the legal limit of 70 per cent.
The National Cohesion Committee, in its report on the current state of the nation, notes that while some counties have issued tenders to these groups, they tend to award them to a small circle of pre-selected businesses, denying others a fair opportunity.