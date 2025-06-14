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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

National Cohesion Committee

Senate uncovers tender inequality in 22 counties
News

Senate uncovers tender inequality in 22 counties

The National Cohesion Committee, in its report on the current state of the nation, notes that while some counties have issued tenders to these groups, they tend to award them to a small circle of pre-selected businesses, denying others a fair opportunity.

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