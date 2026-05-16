Politics
Winnie Odinga draws line on treasury role as Mbadi–Odinga row deepens
Winnie further drew a clear line on the role of the National Treasury, insisting that it must remain insulated from political confrontation.
Winnie further drew a clear line on the role of the National Treasury, insisting that it must remain insulated from political confrontation.
National Treasury records indicate the country’s total public debt reached Sh12.06 trillion in September 2025. Of this, Sh6.66 trillion was sourced locally while Sh5.39 trillion came from external lenders, placing the debt level at 67.3 per cent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.
The National Treasury is integrating the Commonwealth Meridian Debt Management System with IFMIS and the Central Bank of Kenya systems, allowing real-time tracking of national debt, repayments, and loan terms.