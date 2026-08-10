Global Affairs
Dozens reported dead after powerful quake hits western Colombia
The quake on Monday trapped residents under debris, injured many more and forced people to flee their homes as far away as the capital, Bogota.
The quake on Monday trapped residents under debris, injured many more and forced people to flee their homes as far away as the capital, Bogota.
According to Bangladesh's Ministry of Disaster Management, the worst-hit districts are Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Moulvibazar and Habiganj.
Countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas and the Caribbean were hit by earthquakes, cyclones, floods, wildfires, heatwaves and snowstorms, stretching emergency response systems and humanitarian agencies to the limit.