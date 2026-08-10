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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

natural disasters

A man rides next to a building destroyed by the Myanmar earthquake. PHOTO/Getty
Global Affairs

Deadly natural disasters that marked 2025

Countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas and the Caribbean were hit by earthquakes, cyclones, floods, wildfires, heatwaves and snowstorms, stretching emergency response systems and humanitarian agencies to the limit.

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