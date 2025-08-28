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Senators demand answers over idle maize driers and NCPB arrears
Fertiliser distribution closer to farmers was launched last year, but according to the senators, the board has not been compensated for carrying out the work.
Fertiliser distribution closer to farmers was launched last year, but according to the senators, the board has not been compensated for carrying out the work.
A report by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu paints a worrying picture of how the Sh31.5 billion subsidy programme.
Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday directed the destruction of 27,518 bags of expired fertilizer stored at various National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots across the country.