Politics
Winnie Odinga’s shift to local politics begins with ODM deputy leader endorsement
Winnie tied her bid to Nairobi’s political history within ODM, saying the city has long been at the centre of the party’s struggles and growth.
Winnie tied her bid to Nairobi’s political history within ODM, saying the city has long been at the centre of the party’s struggles and growth.
Acting ODM SG Catherine Omanyo has dismissed Babu Owino’s claims that the March 27, 2026 National Delegates Conference is illegitimate, citing party constitutional provisions on how the NDC is convened.