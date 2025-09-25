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Integrity Alliance demands fast-tracking of Whistleblower Protection Bill
NIA further stressed that many such suits are filed not to win on merit but to silence and burden critics with heavy legal costs until they abandon their cause.
NIA further stressed that many such suits are filed not to win on merit but to silence and burden critics with heavy legal costs until they abandon their cause.
NIA criticised the government’s response, describing the recent decision by Deputy Inspector General Lagat to step aside as inadequate and lacking legal clarity.