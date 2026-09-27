Tobacco Bill draws mixed reactions from Kisumu, Laikipia residents
On Saturday, the Departmental Committee on Health concluded receiving public views on a legislative proposal seeking to strengthen tobacco control measures.
On Saturday, the Departmental Committee on Health concluded receiving public views on a legislative proposal seeking to strengthen tobacco control measures.
Senate Bill No. 35 of 2024, sponsored by Nominated Senator Catherine Mumma, has moved to the National Assembly after consideration by the Senate. It was read for the first time on March 31 and referred to the Departmental Committee on Health.
The proposed law, sponsored by nominated Senator Catherine Mumma, seeks to introduce tighter controls on nicotine products, including vapes and nicotine pouches.
Appearing before the National Assembly Health Committee, Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said Kenya has implemented key tobacco control measures, while warning that nicotine pouches, vapes and other emerging products—along with digital marketing and illicit trade—require urgent policy and regulatory updates.