Politics
'Niko Kadi' mobiliser Allans Ademba arrested while monitoring Ol Kalou by-election
Ademba did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the arrest or indicate whether he had been informed of any offence
Ademba did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the arrest or indicate whether he had been informed of any offence
On concerns about voter fraud, IEBC Commissioner Mukhwana said measures have been introduced to limit irregularities, particularly mass transfers, while encouraging non-partisan voter mobilization.