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Sifuna proposes two-term ceiling for nominated leaders
The Senator differed with the proposal for a single term, saying two terms would provide a better balance between giving leaders time to serve and creating opportunities for others.
The Senator differed with the proposal for a single term, saying two terms would provide a better balance between giving leaders time to serve and creating opportunities for others.
According to the petition, the Constitution established the party-list nomination system to expand representation for marginalised groups and ensure more Kenyans have an opportunity to take part in leadership. It argues that repeated nominations go against that objective by allowing the same individuals to occupy the positions term after term.