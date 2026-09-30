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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Nominated MCAs

Senate petition seeks one-term limit for nominated MCAs
Politics

Senate petition seeks one-term limit for nominated MCAs

According to the petition, the Constitution established the party-list nomination system to expand representation for marginalised groups and ensure more Kenyans have an opportunity to take part in leadership. It argues that repeated nominations go against that objective by allowing the same individuals to occupy the positions term after term.

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