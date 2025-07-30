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IEBC insists Kipchumba’s nomination followed party list rules
The Youth League called on the IEBC to revisit the nomination, saying the decision had violated the party’s structure and created confusion within ODM.
The Youth League called on the IEBC to revisit the nomination, saying the decision had violated the party’s structure and created confusion within ODM.
This means the President will now be required to issue a fresh Gazette Notice that aligns with the court orders, after which the officials can be sworn in and assume office.