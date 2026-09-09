Sacco lending nears Sh1 trillion as bad debts climb
SASRA reported that the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans among DT-Saccos increased to 6.56 per cent in June, from 6.42 per cent three months earlier.
SASRA reported that the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans among DT-Saccos increased to 6.56 per cent in June, from 6.42 per cent three months earlier.
According to the SACCO Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) Quarterly Statistical and Soundness Report released by The Sacco Regulator on Monday, for the period ending March 2026, lending to the land and housing sector remained the largest credit segment, accounting for Sh33.74 billion of the Sh115.73 billion advanced across all economic sectors
The total banking sector loan book also expanded to Sh4.54 trillion in May, compared to Sh4.15 trillion a year earlier. This growth has been supported by a steady decline in borrowing costs, following pressure on banks to lower lending rat
Despite the overall strong performance, loan loss provisions rose sharply from Sh587.5 million in September 2024 to Sh1.361 billion in September 2025, a 131.6 percent increase, reflecting a cautious approach to credit risk. Total operating expenses increased 33 percent to Sh10.24 billion from Sh7.703 billion, partly due to higher loan impairment charges and heightened business activity.