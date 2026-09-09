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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Non-performing loans

SACCOs disburse Sh33.74bn for land and housing in first quarter of 2026
Business

SACCOs disburse Sh33.74bn for land and housing in first quarter of 2026

According to the SACCO Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) Quarterly Statistical and Soundness Report released by The Sacco Regulator on Monday, for the period ending March 2026, lending to the land and housing sector remained the largest credit segment, accounting for Sh33.74 billion of the Sh115.73 billion advanced across all economic sectors

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Family Bank profit soars 55.7% as lending activity drives growth
Business

Family Bank profit soars 55.7% as lending activity drives growth

Despite the overall strong performance, loan loss provisions rose sharply from Sh587.5 million in September 2024 to Sh1.361 billion in September 2025, a 131.6 percent increase, reflecting a cautious approach to credit risk. Total operating expenses increased 33 percent to Sh10.24 billion from Sh7.703 billion, partly due to higher loan impairment charges and heightened business activity.

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