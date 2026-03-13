Court upholds Noordin Haji’s appointment as NIS chief
Justice Lawrence Mugambi, who delivered the ruling on Thursday, said the petition had no merit.
Justice Lawrence Mugambi, who delivered the ruling on Thursday, said the petition had no merit.
"We should not expect that the AI that is being created in other jurisdictions will be effective for us or will work in our environment as well as it should," said Haji.
NIS Director General Noordin Haji outlined the growing security risks, focusing on Kenya’s vulnerabilities due to outdated military equipment.
He warned that the continued underfunding of security agencies is weakening the country’s ability to defend itself.
The Director-General of Kenya’s National Intelligence Service (NIS), Noordin Haji, has raised alarms about the misuse of social media and artificial intelligence (AI) by both domestic and foreign actors aiming to destabilize the nation.