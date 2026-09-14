IAEA: Global nuclear power capacity could triple to 1,284 gigawatts by 2060
The projection, contained in the agency’s latest annual report, represents about 3.4 times the 377.1 GW of nuclear generating capacity recorded at the end of 2025.
The projection, contained in the agency’s latest annual report, represents about 3.4 times the 377.1 GW of nuclear generating capacity recorded at the end of 2025.
The agreement, announced on Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Energy, was signed by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. Known as a 123 Agreement, it provides the legal framework for U.S. nuclear technology and expertise to be transferred to Saudi Arabia for peaceful civilian use.
Speaking on Wednesday at the International Conference on Nuclear Energy in Nairobi, he said the country needs more engineers, technicians and energy infrastructure to support development, investments and growing electricity demand across the country, stating that training more professionals is necessary “so that to be able to underwrite and undertake this very important development.”
Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, who presided over the signing, said the agreement will enhance coordination between the two institutions through joint trainings, capacity building, and structured engagement frameworks.