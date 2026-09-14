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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

nuclear energy

New US-Saudi nuclear pact clears way for reactors and uranium enrichment
Global Affairs

New US-Saudi nuclear pact clears way for reactors and uranium enrichment

The agreement, announced on Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Energy, was signed by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. Known as a 123 Agreement, it provides the legal framework for U.S. nuclear technology and expertise to be transferred to Saudi Arabia for peaceful civilian use.

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Kenya to triple energy supply as Ruto backs first nuclear plant
News

Kenya to triple energy supply as Ruto backs first nuclear plant

Speaking on Wednesday at the International Conference on Nuclear Energy in Nairobi, he said the country needs more engineers, technicians and energy infrastructure to support development, investments and growing electricity demand across the country, stating that training more professionals is necessary “so that to be able to underwrite and undertake this very important development.”

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