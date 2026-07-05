Global Affairs
Iran, US to hold next round of talks in Pakistan on July 11
The negotiations come at a sensitive moment for Tehran, where political developments and internal debates continue to shape the diplomatic landscape.
The negotiations come at a sensitive moment for Tehran, where political developments and internal debates continue to shape the diplomatic landscape.
Donald Trump claims US forces are “totally destroying” Iran’s regime, saying its military is decimated, as long-running tensions with Tehran and Israel raise fears of wider regional escalation.
Iran’s ambassador to Kenya says Tehran’s strikes targeted only military bases in self-defence, as Israel and the US justify their action and European leaders question its legality and regional impact.