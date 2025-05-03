Global Affairs
Darfur's children caught between bullets and hunger
Thousands of families as reported by United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) have arrived in El-Fasher, seeking safety in incomplete buildings, schools, or under trees.
Thousands of families as reported by United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) have arrived in El-Fasher, seeking safety in incomplete buildings, schools, or under trees.
Children under five years old, along with pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, are among the hardest hit.