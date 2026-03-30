Nyamira County disowns extra 20 bodies in Kericho mass grave saga
Nyaribo said his administration was not aware of the additional 20 bodies and noted that they would have sought permission to bury them.
Nyaribo said his administration was not aware of the additional 20 bodies and noted that they would have sought permission to bury them.
Thirty-eight senators voted to sustain the objection, while only four opposed it, effectively terminating the impeachment process on a technicality.
Kingi explained that the matter will be handled through a formal Motion after a Notice of Motion has been issued. He added that senators will debate the objection and vote once the debate ends.
The charges were formally read out in the Senate chamber on Wednesday, outlining accusations of gross violation of the Constitution and other laws.
Nyaribo has appointed lawyer Elias Mutuma to spearhead his defence, supported by advocates Zelmer Bonuke, Ombui Ratemo, Brianlee Murithi, and Erastus Orina. This marks his first appearance before the Senate, following three failed attempts at impeachment at the county assembly level, amid a tenure characterized by disputes with MCAs and other county officials.