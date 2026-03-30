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Nyaribo

Nyaribo prepares for legal showdown with county assembly at Senate
News

Nyaribo prepares for legal showdown with county assembly at Senate

Nyaribo has appointed lawyer Elias Mutuma to spearhead his defence, supported by advocates Zelmer Bonuke, Ombui Ratemo, Brianlee Murithi, and Erastus Orina. This marks his first appearance before the Senate, following three failed attempts at impeachment at the county assembly level, amid a tenure characterized by disputes with MCAs and other county officials.

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