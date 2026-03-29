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NPS launches probe into fatal Nyeri-Nyahururu road crash that claimed 15 lives
The crash involved a collision between a lorry and a public service vehicle (PSV), and the injured are currently receiving medical attention at various hospitals.
The crash involved a collision between a lorry and a public service vehicle (PSV), and the injured are currently receiving medical attention at various hospitals.
NTSA has ordered an immediate fleet audit and stepped-up highway enforcement after a lorry–PSV crash on the Nyeri-Nyahururu road killed 15 people, amid probes into speeding and vehicle condition.