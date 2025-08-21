Business
Stanbic Bank names Joshua Oigara Regional Chief Executive for East Africa
Oigara's appointment takes effect on September 1, 2025, pending regulatory approval.
Oigara's appointment takes effect on September 1, 2025, pending regulatory approval.
The bank will pay Sh3.80 per share for the six months to June, translating to a total payout of Sh1.5 billion, up from Sh726.8 million in the same period last year.
The lender aims to channel the funds through its Catalytic Fund, a facility it uses to offer patient capital to early-stage and growing businesses in sectors such as agribusiness, manufacturing, creative arts, education, and healthcare.