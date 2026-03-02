Global Affairs
How US-Israel strikes on Iran may affect Kenyan exports and flights
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Okango said Kenyans in the Middle East are already anxious, though the government has moved to provide support.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Okango said Kenyans in the Middle East are already anxious, though the government has moved to provide support.
In a letter dated September 19, 2025, and addressed to KANU Secretary General George Gewa Wainaina, Okango confirmed his departure from both the party position and membership.