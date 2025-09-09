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KEHPHPU calls for balanced budget to strengthen public health in Kenya
KEHPHPU CEO emphasized that preventive public health addresses conditions such as malaria, TB, cholera, diabetes, and even cancer, many of which are largely preventable.
KEHPHPU CEO emphasized that preventive public health addresses conditions such as malaria, TB, cholera, diabetes, and even cancer, many of which are largely preventable.
Speaking in an interview with Radio Generation on Tuesday, Ashira highlighted the country’s untapped potential in medicine manufacturing.