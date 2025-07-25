Usyk ordered to face Parker in WBO heavyweight title defence
The Ukrainian was crowned undisputed world heavyweight champion on Saturday after beating Daniel Dubois in a fifth-round stoppage at Wembley Stadium
The Ukrainian was crowned undisputed world heavyweight champion on Saturday after beating Daniel Dubois in a fifth-round stoppage at Wembley Stadium
The Ukrainian put on a masterclass in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium to dash Dubois' dreams of being the first Briton to unify the division in the four-belt era.
"I advise American President Donald Trump to come to Ukraine and live in my house for one week," Usyk said.
Dubois has taken on Anthony Joshua previously at the 90,000-seater Wembley stadium in north London, but Usyk is yet to headline a bout.
World Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk has been ordered to start negotiations to defend his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) heavyweight title against Joseph Parker, UK media widely reports.